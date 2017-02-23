Surigao Airport resumes operations

The airport in Surigao has resumed its operations on Thursday, more than a week after a 6.7-magnitude earthquake partially damaged the terminal. Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) deputy director general Manuel Antonio Tamayo said the 1,000-meter length of the runway was “declared usable and safe for aircraft operations.” The airport was temporarily closed on February 11 to give way to runway repairs and rehabilitation. Tamayo said Department of Public Works and Highways-Caraga and CAAP technical team conducted coring test on the runway and sub-surface soil exploration survey since February 15.

