A 6.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded 12 kilometers from Surigao City in the province of Surigao del Norte at 10:03 PM Friday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the earthquake had a depth of 4 kilometers.

Intensity 6 was felt in Surigao City while instrumental Intensity 2 was felt in Bislig City and Intensity 1 in Cebu and Cagayan de Oro cities.

No damage or injuries have so far been reported.

Phivolcs said it was not expecting aftershocks or a tsunami.