Surigao quake may trigger new temblor

The 6.7 earthquake that shook Surigao de Norte last week may trigger another temblor, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) warned Monday.

The agency said the movement of the Philippine Fault Zone (PFZ) may have “disturbed” any of the adjacent

Leyte and Mindanao segments, possibly increasing the chance for a new temblor there.

“We can’t predict when that temblor will occur so communities atop such segments must prepare accordingly,” research specialist Rhommel Grutas said.

Eight persons died and 202 people were injured in the Surigao quake that damaged schools, a hospital, roads, bridges, and 1,034 houses.

Grutas said people can prepare for a temblor by reinforcing houses and buildings and by conducting regular quake drills.

Since the Surigao quake, Phivolcs had recorded 151 aftershocks, some of which were moderately strong.