Surplus to be used for ‘Build, Build, Build’

Malacañang on Monday boasted of the P10.2-billion budget surplus for January, saying the increase in tax revenues would help finance the government’s infrastructure rollout.

In a statement, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the surplus indicated that the comprehensive tax reform law was effective.

“We are pleased to announce that government revenues grew at a faster pace during the first month of this year, owing to the full implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) Act,” Roque said.

“All major collecting agencies of the government posted positive year-on-year growth, leading to higher total revenues which grew to P238.9 billion, 1 percent higher than last year’s P200.3-billion figure,” Roque said.

“Bulk of the revenue expansion came from the Bureau of Internal Revenue, which grew by 19 percent year-on-year to P175.6 billion,” Roque said.

“We assure our people that a significant part of the revenues we raise will be put to good use to support the much-needed infrastructure to spur development in the whole country and fund various social protection programs on health, education, housing, among others,” Roque said.

The P10.2-billion budget surplus was almost five times higher than the P2.2-billion figure a year ago, the Treasury bureau said in a statement on Friday.

Disbursements in January totaled P228.7-billion, or 15 percent higher than the figure last year.