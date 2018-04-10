Surrender discussed in Japanese garrison

BALANGA CITY, Bataan: All roads led to historic Mount Samat in Pilar, Bataan for the 76th Araw ng Kagitingan but unknown to many, a memorial on the surrender of Filipino and American soldiers during World War II stands in an obscure place here.

The monument is located inside the Balanga Elementary School campus in Barangay Talisay which used to be the former garrison of the Japanese Imperial Army, marking the exact site where the surrender of Bataan on April 9, 1942 was discussed.

Talking about the surrender terms were Maj. Gen. Edward King, Jr., senior commander in Bataan of the United States Forces in the Philippines and his staff – Col. Everet Williams, Maj. Wade Cothran and Maj. Achille Tisdelle – on the American side. While on the side of the Japanese Imperial Army were Col. Motoo Nakayama, senior

operations officer of Lt. Gen. Masaharu Homa, and another unidentified officer.

King ordered all units to lay down their arms to avoid further loss of lives.

Century-old mango trees in the area during that time were silent witnesses to what happened to American and Filipino captives while in the garrison.

After the talk of surrender, 75,000 Filipino and American soldiers were captured and made to walk in what is known as the Death March from Bataan to the concentration camp in Capas, Tarlac.