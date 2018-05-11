‘Surtout, pas trop de zèle’ – Talleyrand

IT must have been in 1969 when I read Dean Acheson’s Present at the Creation. That was how I was introduced to French diplomat and stateman Talleyrand’s advice to diplomats, translated as “above all, not too much zeal.” Elliptical it was, I now see.

Given the lack of zeal and how pussycat-pusillanimous the administration seems towards Chinese irredentism in the West Philippine Sea, it may be hard to see our President as a strongman, as otherwise correctly described named by Time magazine (May 14, 2018 issue where he shares the cover with Putin and two others). He seems to be always asking China, “what else can we do for you, Master?” Let us see what he will say and do when he visits Philippine Rise. Surpise us, Sir.

He now says China is protecting us(?) From itself? Or as its 24th province?

Given the pixes of military hardware supposedly being erected by China, is the supposed strongman not a marshmallow in reality in the West Philippine Sea dispute? He blames the US, which he keeps insulting, and “softie” PNoy, who had the good fortune of serendipitously retaining my pal, Paul Reichler, a veteran Harvard Law transnational warrior, in the arbitral case, and won; however, Digong, said and seen to be a brawler, minimized and put it in the back burner.

Still checking?

The Palace mouthpiece said it would check the veracity of the militarization reports. Still checking? Last February, Digong dismissively said the missiles were not aimed at us anyway. But the checking was supposed to have started a year ago. The administration must use a faster banca, as jetski seems to be out, along with Tora Toras. (One such jurassic aircraft was used in a coup against Prez Cory, to bomb Camp Crame, and nearly hit Nene Pimentel in his Marikina home, it is said.) Will the Prez really go next week and tell the Chinese where to go?

Next month, Prez Digong will have been in power for two years, when the build-up intensified, opportunist China seeing how he adores its leader, not one to miss an opportunity. (Again, it was Talleyrand who said a woman may forgive a man who forces an opportunity, but never a man who misses one.) No zeal in warding off China, whose citizens are gobbling up real property in our country. Are they a potential Fifth Column supporting four other columns as General Vidal saw in the Spanish Civil War? My late Mommy told me about Japanese boarders in Lola’s Mauban, Tayabas (now Quezon) home who turned out to be advance troopers when the invasion came.

And will we have our treacherous Vidkunquislings?

Zeal we seemed to have too much of, in Kuwait. Our foreign affairs people should not have forgotten Talleyrand’s complete classic epigram: “Above all, not too much zeal.” An evergreen dictum going back two centuries. (The Talleyrand I fantasize also said he would prefer an army of 100 sheep led by a lion—a red one, from San Beda—to a hundred lions led by a sheep.)

Joyous reunions

Also going back two centuries, last October 26-29, Harvard Law marked its 200th anniversary. Per a bulletin I got on the event last week, “[i]t was a joyous weekend filled with laughter, friendship and a lot of dancing.” Were my late Dulce still around, may I also daydream, we might have gone and danced up a storm, doing the jive/boogie with an endless spin, round and round, which I still try to do today. But the old fire and energy are gone, with but a few smoldering sparks remaining.

Anyhow, I teach Saturdays. Our Rizal High School class 1955 meets every quarter but only during Saturdays (so I had been a no-show in the quarterly reunions all these years). Conflicting classes in Mendiola and Alabang.

Last Saturday though, I met my Mendiola class briefly to enable me to meet with high school chums at Ado’s Panciteria in Malinao, Pasig, for the first time, ever, for lunch. I had thought it was time to heed Mark Twain and Walter Hagen, who wrote, not to hurry, not to worry, we’re here only for a short visit, so why not stop and smell the flowers along the way? It was joyous, filled with laughter, friendship and a little dancing—a cha-cha exhibition by one of the dolls. In the end, I helped lead the class in fervently singing “Auld Lang Syne.” Indeed, the friends of one’s youth are priceless, per Robert Penn Warren. Other ballads like “Little Things Mean a Lot” we sang with feeling.

On the ballad of 16th Justice Jomar Canlas, who covers mostly seniors in Padre Faura, his initiative and enterprise enable him to scoop all others on how a Supreme Court decision would go. Hanggang ngayon di po mapupulaang siya’y isang bulaang propeta.

Leaky high court

Leaks discourage full-blown robust and uninhibited discussion lest a devil’s advocate position be misrepresented as a justice’s opinion. Unless we return to the leak-proof judiciary of old, we will continue to decay. Retired Justice Bobby Abad reportedly said for the Supreme Court to close shop if those concerned would continue to talk, unethically, about exchanges in closed-door executive sessions. Yet, no move to probe we hear.

I remember how in one case I handled as a private prosecutor before Manila CFI Judge Jose Alejandro, only at the hour of promulgation did he read the dispositive portion handwritten at dawn, acquitting or convicting. That was how our respected courts treated confidential material before martial law inaugurated our rot and decay, which arguably continue today, from where I sit. We worshipped the gods in Mt. Olympus then and had the highest regard for very professional court personnel, who just helped in deciding cases (not in demo-ing. for crying out loud).

In the Harvard Bulletin mentioned above, shown were a majority of the US Supreme Court, Harvard Law alums all, led by John Roberts, 1979,arguably an outsider who was named Chief Justice at 50, without provoking any static or discontent. The others were J. David Souter, 1966, Elena Kagan, 1986, J. Stephen G. Breyer,1964, Anthony M. Kennedy,1961, and Neil Gorsuch,1991.

All of them know that as justices, they have in Washington, D.C. one role to play: to decide cases. Thus, the clean, not clogged, dockets. Above all, not too much zeal and ambition. Just plain hard toil with their chief so named in 2005, who’s only 63 today. There is no talk of removing one so young, much younger when first appointed.

Last month, on removing our young Chief Justice, I wrote that in the Solicitor General’s quo warranto petition, he unexpectedly hammered on RA 3019, thusly: “. . . . As early as 1960, Congress imposed that requirement in RA 3019. Section 7 of the law says that] . . . Every public officer . . . shall prepare and file a true detailed and sworn statement of assets and liabilities, including a statement of the amounts and sources of his income, the amounts of his personal and family expenses and the amount of income taxes paid for the next preceding calendar year: . . .”

I then said if the SolGen could show me a copy of a statement timely filed by any incumbent where he stated his income, expenses and taxes, I’ll eat it. I now have a copy of his latest filing, which I don’t have to eat. He has not reported his income, expenses and taxes, either, as required by law.

Noncompliance with what the law requires is massive and will mean the impeachment of all impeachable officials and the removal of the rest. The policy consideration or solution in our scofflaw society is to amnesty the massive violation with a warning of severity in the coming year. The SolGen should not be zealous in implementing the law, fair on its face, “with an evil eye and an uneven hand” (J. Matthews).