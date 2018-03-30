Survey on teachers ‘dubious, ambiguous’

THE Alliance of Concerned Teachers-Philippines (ACT) has denounced what it describes as an unfair and a malicious survey being conducted by Light and Grace Market Research Services among public school teachers in the National Capital Region (NCR or Metro Manila) through the endorsement of the regional Department of Education (DepEd).

“The DepEd’s permission to subject teachers to the survey and use the agency’s machinery for its conduct without due consultation with our regional chapter, the ACT NCR Union, is an outright violation of the Collective Negotiation Agreement [CNA] signed between the ACT NCR Union and the agency’s regional office. Section 3 of the CNA provides for the organization of the Committee on Representation wherein all matters that involve teachers’ participation shall be discussed. The union shall be rightfully represented in the committee,” the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

The teachers’ alliance said the survey’s nature and content are highly dubious.

According to the ACT, attached communications to the survey forms do not satisfactorily explain the survey’s intent and do not divulge the entity that had commissioned the study.

As such, it said, the DepEd’s approval of its conduct becomes more questionable.

“Why did the agency consent to the conduct of an ambiguous survey project, especially at a time when teachers reel from burdensome workload of grade submission, Learning Information System and preparation for recognition and graduation rites?” the group asked.

It said the survey “accused ACT as not helpful to teachers, having its own political agenda, tending to be too progressive and militant, serving only a few and focusing on less pressing issues.”

The ACT noted that the Education department should be held accountable for being complicit in maligning legitimate teachers’ organizations.

“We demand that DepEd call for the immediate stopping of the conduct of the survey. All forms, accomplished and otherwise, should be recalled and destroyed.”