MANILA police announced on Wednesday the arrest of one of the suspects in the April 28 Quiapo bombing, a day before the start of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit.

Although no one was killed, 13 were injured. This incident was followed by a series of bombings last May 6. However, police discovered that all these blasts were not the handiwork of terrorists but by gang war.

Raymond Mendoza, 21, of Evangelista Street, Quiapo was arrested last Monday about 5:40 p.m. at Quezon Boulevard corner Soler Street, Santa Cruz.

Recovered from Mendoza were .38 caliber revolver with two live ammunitions and one fragmentation hand grenade.

He was charged for violation of Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Act) and RA 9516 known as Illegal Possession of Explosives before Assistant Prosecutor Maria Honoraria Sison of the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office.

Mendoza was arrested by elements of Manila Police District special operations unit, led by Chief Inspector Jay Dimaandal.

Last May 8, a suspect identified as Abel Macaraya was arrested. He was positively identified, in a CCTV footage, as having placed a homemade pipe bomb on the corner of Quezon Boulevard corner Soler Street at around 10:12 p.m. on April 28.

Macaraya planted the bomb to avenge his teenage brother-in-law, who was mauled by several individuals from a group named “Kahulugan” on April 27.

A companion of Macaraya identified as Ali Morong is still at large.

On May 6, two bombings, also in Quiapo, killed two individuals and injured six. The motive of the twin explosions was believed to be a personal grudge between Imamate Islamic Center president Nasser Abinal and suspect Halid Macatanong.

Macatanong was arrested together with two others last May 30 in Subic Bay Freeport Zone, Zambales.