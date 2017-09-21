Suspect in ‘Atio’ hazing slay left PH—immigration spokesman

ONE of the suspects in the hazing incident involving the death of a freshman law student of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) left the country, a spokesman for the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said on Thursday.

In a live television interview, lawyer Antonette Mangrobang identified the suspect as Ralph Trangia, a member of the Aegis Juris which was linked to the killing of Horacio “Atio” Castillo 3rd.

Mangrobang said Trangia left on board Eva Air Flight BR262 bound for Taipei on Sept. 19, a day before the Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a lookout bulletin order to the BI.

In the bulletin, several members and officers of the Aegis Juris were listed, including Trangia.

Asked whether the bureau was certain that it was the young Trangia, Mangrobang said based on the information on the lookout bulletin order, the person on the list and the person who left were “a match”.

Police identified Trangia, his father, Antonio; and John Paul Solano as having brought a badly bruised Castillo to the Chinese General Hospital on Sunday.

In an affidavit, Solano, who identified himself as medical technology student at the San Lazaro Hospital, said he found Castillo in Tondo, Manila at about 8 a.m. on Sunday. He claimed that he flagged down a red pick up truck, which brought him and Castillo to the Chinese General Hospital where the freshman was declared dead on arrival.

Police investigation showed that the truck was owned by the Trangias and that they and Solano were members of the Aegis Juris.

Police launched a manhunt on the three suspects.

Castillo’s remains lie in state at the Santuario de San Antonio in Makati City.

UST Civil Law Dean Nilo Divina, who visited Castillo’s wake on Wednesday, vowed to cooperate with authorities as he lifted an initial suspension order against the fraternity officers and members and asked them to cooperate fully with authorities.