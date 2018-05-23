Suspect behind murder of police officer arrested in Antipolo City

THE suspect behind the murder of a police officer has been arrested in Rizal, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Oscar Albayalde announced on Wednesday.

Crispin Pormal Corpin was arrested at 9:33 a.m. on Tuesday in Barangay San Isidro, Antipolo City and was presented at the PNP National Headquarters on Wednesday.

Corpin on May 20 shot PO3 Don Carlo Mangui on the back of his head, killing him instantly. Mangui works at the PNP Crime Laboratory.

He then fled the incident with other suspects identified as Archie Casas alyas Jovan and Alvin Dolim.

Upon reaching Marcos Highway in front of Saint Camillus, the suspects saw two men on board a motorcycle identified as Christ Baquiran and Abrahamn Canlapan and fired at them, thinking they were witnesses.

Baquiran sustained a wound on his cheek but survived while Canlapan was not injured.

Canlapan identified Corpin to police authorities.

Casas and Dolim are still at-large, according to Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, Police Regional Office (PRO) 4A regional director.

“The suspect was probably thinking that the two witnessed the earlier shooting incident. Baquiran was shot but Canlapan survived the incident and the latter positively identified the suspect,” Eleazar told the reporters in Filipino.

Eleazar also said that the wife of Mangui identified Corpin, who has a criminal record prior to the incident – for trespassing and homicide in which he spent six years in jail.

“Corpin has been in and out of jail and based on our intel, he is a hitman,” Albayalde said.

Eleazar said the motive may have something to do with Mangui being an alleged tipper to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency about drug-related activities in Antipolo.

The latest police operation, according to Eleazar, was on May 17 when the joint units of the PNP and PDEA conducted a raid and arrested 82 suspects, 37 of who tested positive for drugs.

“We think that they suspect Mangui as the tipper to PDEA in the series of operations there,” Eleazar said.

Scene of the Crime Operatives have recovered three fired cartridge for caliber .45, one fired cartridge for caliber .40, and one deformed slug.

Corpin will face charges of murder, frustrated murder, and attempted murder for what happened to Mangui, Baquiran, and Canlapan, respectively. ROY NARRA