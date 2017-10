A SUSPECT in the death of hazing victim Horacio “Atio” Castillo 3rd arrived on Tuesday from the United States, live footage showed.

Ralph Trangia, a member of the Aegis Juris of the University of Santo Tomas (UST), was on board an EvaAir flight that landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

Trangia kept mum as media tried to get him to comment regarding his involvement in the death of Castillo in September.