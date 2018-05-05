Suspect in Italian priest kidnapping falls

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The primary suspect in the kidnapping of an Italian priest Giancarlo Bossi in Zamboanga Sibugay was arrested by combined elements of the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in Picong, Lanao del Sur on Thursday. Latif Rajahmuda Cototan, a Maranao and Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) guerrilla was implicated in the kidnapping of the Italian missionary in 2007. Cototan was dismissed from the MILF for infractions in 2005. Bossi, who died from lung cancer in Italy in 2012, belonged to the Pontificio Istituto Missioni Estore, popularly known in Mindanao as the PIME congregation.