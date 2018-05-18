Suspect in killing of school dean shot dead–report

A SUSPECT in the killing of the dean of the University of Perpetual Help

in Las Pinas was shot dead as he allegedly took the gun of his police escort, according to a radio report.

Quoting Senior Police District Director Tomas Apolinario, the report said

Robelio Laba was inside police mobile car 4451 on Friday when the incident took place.

Apolinario said police didn’t have a choice but to shoot Laba who was still brought to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Laba, 38, a bus dispatcher and resident of Tansa Cavite was tagged as one of the suspects in the killing of Dr. Harivelle Chairmain Tapaoan Hernando at abut 2 a.m. on May 11.

The PNP is now investigating the incident. JESSY CANDELARIO