Suspect in indiscriminate firing dies in encounter

A suspect in indiscriminate gun firing last December 31 died after allegedly engaging operatives of Batasan Police Station 6 in a shootout on Monday afternoon along Kabisig Street, Barangay Batasan Hills, Quezon City (Metro Manila). Quezon City Police District Director and Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar said Harold Moises of Kabihasnan Street, Barangay Batasan Hills, was reported roaming in the area, prompting a team of policemen to be deployed to validate the report. Upon arrival at the area, the team confirmed the presence of the suspect with a handgun protruding from his waist. When the police officers approached, the suspect fired at them, triggering a firefight that left Moises dead. Investigators recovered from the scene one Armscor caliber 45 pistol without serial number, three fired cartridge cases for caliber 45 and two fired cartridge cases for caliber 9 mm. Attending staff at the East Avenue Medical Center where Moises was brought after the incident found three sachets of shabu in his pocket.