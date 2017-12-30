Suspect in killing mother, child in Cavite surrenders

The primary suspect in the killing of a mother and her daughter in General Trias, Cavite arrived from Tacloban on Friday to face the double murder charges filed against him.

Ruel Cabatingan, 36, has admitted to the killing of Ruby Gamos and her daughter Shaniah Nicole, 7, at the victims’ house in Barangay Navarro. The victims bore head injuries and strangulation marks.

The suspect, who reportedly surrendered to Eastern Samar Police Office arrived with his brother with a police escort and was turned over to General Trias Police Office.

The Philippine National Police-Aviation Security Group said operatives of Cavite Police went to Eastern Samar to pick up Cabatingan.

According to reports, the suspect was rumored to be having an affair with the victim and Gamos wanted to end their relationship.

The victim’s husband, Marlon Gamos, a seafarer, rushed home two weeks ago after informed of the incident and sought police help to hunt the killer.