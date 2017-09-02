Suspect in killing of student nabbed

Manila police arrested on Thursday the alleged gunman in the killing of Ramil Roda Jr., 19, a criminology student who was found in the morgue of a hospital in Quezon City on August 28.

Arrested in a follow-up operartion was Emil Pontas Jr., 19 and his companion Jordan Miguel, 31.

Witnesses last saw Roda and Miguel on board a motorcycle, prompting Roda’s relatives to report to the police that he was missing. The relatives did not waste time looking for Roda until they found his cadaver in the morgue of the Quezon City General Hospital on August 19. A hospital official said Roda was brought to the emergency room at 11 p.m. of the previous day and was declared dead on arrival because of a fatal wound in his head.

On Thursday evening, police operatives frisked Miguel in the house of his girlfriend in Blumentritt, Manila.

Miguel confessed that their plan was to rob Roda of his motorcycle and jewelry but for still unknown reasons Pontas fired at the victim.

Police filed robbery and murder charges on Friday against Pontas and Miguel before the Manila Prosecutor’s Office.