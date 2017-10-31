Suspect in killing of teenager captured

Quezon City policemen arrested on Monday one of the suspects in the killing of a grade 10 student after attending a friend’s birthday party.

Ferix Dalmacio alias Eric, 30, was arrested by operatives of the Talipapa Police Station (PS-3) who conducted surveillance operations along Tandang Sora Avenue in Quezon City.

According to police reports, Kevin Reantaso, the victim, had just attended a friend’s birthday party and was on his way home when he was attacked. Police said Reantaso, 16, stopped walking to tie his shoelaces when two men on a motorcycle approached him.

Dalmacio alighted and shot the victim dead.

On October 27, a witness identified as Francis Garcia appeared at the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) to report that he saw a man shoot Reantosa. The His description of one of the suspects matched Dalmacio’s features.

Seized from Dalmacio was an unlicensed cal .38 revolver with four live bullets.

Further investigation showed that Dalmacio was also involved in the robbery of a bakery on October 11 in Barangay Talipapa, just a few blocks from where Reantaso was shot.

“Eto talaga ang trabaho niya ay magnakaw at under the influence of drugs pa siya. Kumbaga napaka-dangerous ng kriminal na ito (He is really a thief and he is always under the influence of drugs) Quezon City police chief Supt Guillermo Eleazar said.

Policemen are hunting down Dalmacio’s cohort.