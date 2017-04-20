Suspect in Korean slay case freed

ANGELES CITY: One of the accused in the kidnapping and killing of South Korean Jee Ick Joo was dropped from the case by the court based on recommendation of state prosecutors.

Suspect Ramon Yalung was excluded from the kidnapping and homicide case, leaving police Supt. Rafael Dumlao, Senior Police Officer (SPO)2 Ricky Santa Isabel, SPO4 Roy Villegas, Jerry Omlang and several John Does as principal accused.

A reinvestigation conducted by the Department of Justice (DoJ) showed it was not established that Yalung had actual participation in the abduction and later killing of Jee in October last year.

Judge Irineo Pangilinan Jr. of the Regional Trial Court Branch 58 in Angeles City also directed the warden of the City District Jail to release Yalung from detention upon receipt of the order unless he is being held for other case.

The DoJ on Monday filed amended information to include Dumlao and Omlang, former National Bureau of Investigation errand boy, Jerry Omlang as accused in the Jee kidnap-slay.

According to the order signed by Pangilinan, Santa Isabel and Villegas have no objection over the exclusion of Yalung from the list.

Dumlao was tagged by Santa Isabel as the mastermind in Jee’s kidnapping.

Similarly, Gerardo Gregorio Santiago, a funeral parlor owner in Caloocan City (Metro Manila) where Jee’s remains were brought and flushed in the toilet, was charged as accessory to the case.

Charges of car theft were also filed against Santa Isabel, Dumlao, Omlang and Villegas for forcibly taking the black Ford Explorer of Jee, as well as kidnapping and serious illegal detention for the abduction of Jee’s househelp Marisa Morquicho.

The South Korean was abducted, along with his househelp, from his Angeles City (Pampanga) house by armed men pretending to be carrying out an anti-drug operation. He was later strangled inside the Philippine National Police headquarters in Camp Crame in Quezon City on the same day.