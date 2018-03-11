SUSPECT LINKED TO ESPINOSA CLAN CAUGHT IN BACOLOD  

BACOLOD CITY: A suspect linked to the Espinosa clan in Albuera, Leyte, hid as a sub-contractor in Bacolod City in Negros Occidental before the long arm of the law finally caught up with him. Senior Supt. Roldan Luna, head of the Anti- Kidnapping Group-Visayas, said Victor Espina Jr., 54, chose the city because “it was generally peaceful and kidnapping-free.” Luna said they have been monitoring the presence of Espina in Bacolod since February and discovered that he was a sub- contractor of some projects in the province. The suspect is originally from Sitio Kamipuan, Barangay Tambulod, Ormoc City, Leyte, but temporarily resides on LT Vista Street, Purok Hollow Blocks, Barangay Singcang Airport, Bacolod City. He was arrested in a joint operation on Tuesday by the Negros Occidental Provincial Mobile Force Company and the Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group Visayas, which served a court-issued warrant on charges of kidnapping for ransom. He is wanted for the alleged kidnapping of South Koreans Hyun Seok Cho, Kang Dae Jin, Kim Minsung and Kim Kyung Ju on January 22, 2015 in Barangay Maytunas, San Juan City, Metro Manila. Espina is said to be a brother-in-law of Gen. Leonardo Espina, former deputy director general and also PNP officer in charge who earlier revelaed that his brother-in-law would link him to the deaths of former Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa and his son Kerwin.