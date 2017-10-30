Suspect nabbed, 5 guns seized in QC

OPERATIVES of the Quezon City Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the Quezon City Police District arrested a suspect in a gun raid in Commonwealth, Quezon City, on Monday morning. The suspect, identified as Robert Eugenio, alias Bert, was collared at about 6 a.m. on Abris Street for violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar said in a text message to The Manila Times. Recovered from the suspect were a cal.45 loaded with six live ammunition, a cal .40 Taurus loaded with 8 live ammunition, a hand grenade, an ammunition for cal .38 and a tactical sling bag. A search warrant was issued against Eugenio’s brother, Reynaldo, alias Buddah, of Matapang Street, Barangay Payatas in Quezon City. Although Reynaldo was not around during the raid, a cal.45 loaded with five live ammunition and a caliber .38 revolver (paltik) loaded with five live ammunition were found in his house. The Eugenio brothers have been operating as a gun-for-hire group in Quezon City for a long time, police said.

