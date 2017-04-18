Suspect in rape of mom, killing of daughter shot dead

A police escort shot dead on Sunday a man suspected of killing a girl, 6, after he allegedly raped and stabbed the mother. The suspect allegedly grabbed the service firearm of Police Officer 3 Marlon Manalaysay while they were on board a government vehicle in front of Malolos City Hall in Barangay Poblacion. Bulacan acting police director Romeo Caramat Jr. identified the slain suspect as Joey Montesclaros, 28, a construction worker of Barangay Canalate, Malolos City. His victims were Carolyn Marcella, 30, of Rufina Villages, Barangay San Juan, and her young daughter, who were found by their neighbors sprawled on the ground with stab wounds at about 6:30 a.m. on Sunday. Carolyn remains under observation at the hospital. Caramat said the victims were taking an early morning walk when the suspect, armed with a knife, dragged them to a vacant lot and abused the mother, then killed the young girl. Malolos City police chief Supt. Heryl Bruno said they brought Montesclaros to the hospital where Carolyn was confined and who positively identified him as the abuser. On their way back to the police station, Montesclaros grabbed Manalaysay’s firearm and shot him but missed.