Suspect in ‘rent-sangla’ scam shot dead

Santa Rosa City, Laguna: One of the suspects in the “rent-sangla” scam was shot dead by two men riding a motorcycle in front of her house in Barangay Malusak here on Wednesday afternoon. City Chief of Police Supt. Joel Estaris said Eleanor Rosales, 58, of Zavalla Street was about to enter the gate of her house when the unidentified assailants drove by and fired shots killing her on the spot. She just came from the preliminary investigation of a estafa case filed against her over the “rent-sanla” scam before the City Prosecutor Office. The shooting was caught on CCTV installed near the place and police are trying to identify the suspects through the footage. “Rent-sangla” is a scam wherein suspects dupe vehicle owners into leasing their vehicles and later either pawn or sell them for a higher fee. In Calabarzon alone, more than 400 vehicles were seized in separate anti-carjacking operations as well as Bulacan and Metro Manila. Roselle Aquino