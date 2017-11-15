Suspect in two murders arrested in Tarlac

CAMP MACABULOS, Tarlac City: A 20-year-old suspect in two separate murders was arrested recently by authorities during a manhunt Arrested was Nelson Almoite of Sapang Maragul in this city identified behind the killing of Christina Esteban, 21 years old, and a native of Agusan del Sur, and Henry Allied, 29, of Barangay Motrico in La Paz, Tarlac. Both victims were found to have sustained multiple stabs in the body that resulted in their death. Esteban’s body was found at Sitio Pacquillao in Barangay Care, Tarlac City, on November 8 with 22 stabs in different parts of the body and a wound on her nape while Allied’s was found along an irrigation road in Barangay Tibag, also this city,on November 10. Recovered from Almoite were the murder weapon (a butterfly knife), Esteban’s cellphone and Allied’s handbag containing personal belongings. It was learned that prior to his arrest, Almoite had pending cases of robbery hold-up and rape in Angeles City.