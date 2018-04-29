Suspected abortionist arrested in Rizal

A SUSPECTED abortionist was arrested on Sunday in Rizal for illegal possession of firearms, police said.

Randy Picardal alias “Tata” was arrested at 6 a.m. on the strength of a search warrant issued by the San Mateo Rizal Regional Trial Court to at Barangay San Jose in Rodriguez.

Based on a police report, seized from Picardal were a caliber .38 loaded with six live ammunition and holster; one piece of 12 gauge homemade “sumpak” with one ammunition; eight pieces of caliber .22 ammunition; and a fetus inside a plastic container.

Police Director Guillermo Eleazar, chief of the Police Regional Office in Calabarzon, said that investigators would also be looking into complaints that Picardal was an abortionist. DEMPSEY REYES