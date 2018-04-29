Suspected abortionist arrested in Rizal

A SUSPECTED abortionist was arrested on Sunday in Rizal for illegal possession of firearms, police said.
Randy Picardal alias “Tata” was arrested at 6 a.m. on the strength of a search warrant issued by the San Mateo Rizal Regional Trial Court to at Barangay San Jose in Rodriguez.
Based on a police report, seized from Picardal were a caliber .38 loaded with six live ammunition and holster; one piece of 12 gauge homemade “sumpak” with one ammunition; eight pieces of caliber .22 ammunition; and a fetus inside a plastic container.
Police Director Guillermo Eleazar, chief of the Police Regional Office in Calabarzon, said that investigators would also be looking into complaints that Picardal was an abortionist. DEMPSEY REYES
Please follow our commenting guidelines.