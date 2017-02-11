Suspected Chinese spy wanted by US arrested in Greece

ATHENS: A 52-year-old Chinese man wanted by the United States for allegedly trying to illegally export military equipment has been arrested in Athens, Greek police said Friday (Saturday in Manila). Given information by US authorities, Greek police said they detained the unnamed man as he was leaving a hotel in central Athens on Thursday, shortly after his arrival having traveled from China via Dubai. He is wanted in America for having tried to buy military equipment and export it illegally out of the US, Greek police said in a statement. The transaction, which would have been made in the name of a Chinese maritime company, involved equipment for intercepting information, the statement said. US authorities had opened an inquiry into the affair in June 2013, it added. The suspect will remain in detention while a Greek court reviews the request for his extradition to the US.

