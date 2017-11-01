Suspected foreign terrorist nabbed in Marawi City

A SUSPECTED foreign terrorist was arrested in Marawi City on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on Wednesday.

Advertisements

Maj. Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr. said based on the military’s initial report, the suspect, identified as an Indonesian, was arrested by members of the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Teams (BPATs) of Barangay Loksadatu.

“Initial information says this person was intercepted and arrested by law enforcement members of BPAT and [was]turned over to the PNP-AFP tram. He was trying to escape,” Padilla told reporters in a text message.

He added that the arrested Indonesian was under investigation for his alleged links to the Islamic State-linked Maute group, which staged a series of attacks in Marawi City that began on May 23, prompting President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law that continues to be in effect.

A well-placed source, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to media, said that Marawi City, especially the main battle area was no place for foreigners to visit at this time, except for journalists of international news organizations covering the siege and its aftermath. DEMPSEY REYES