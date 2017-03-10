SUSPECTED PUSHER KILLED IN BUY-BUST

DINALUPIHAN, Bataan: Police on Thursday reported the killing of a suspected drug pusher during a buy-bust in barangay San Benito here at 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Police Chief Inspector Eduardo Guevara, Jr., Dinalupihan police chief, said Mark Anthony Poncio alias Mac-Mac of barangay Luakan, Dinalupihan died after fighting it out with police. “He probably sensed that he was transacting with a policeman so he drew his gun and fired twice. Luckily it did not hit the operative,” the police chief said. Guevara said they conducted buy-bust with operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Unit after being informed by the SumbongBilis Monitoring Team (SBMT) that the suspect, a former drug surrenderee, had returned to drug pushing. SBMT is composed of barangay officials and concerned citizens monitoring drug activities in their areas. Recovered from victim were a caliber .38 revolver with two spent cartridges and nine heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of shabu.

ERNIE B. ESCONDE