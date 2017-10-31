Suspected rapist hacked by intended victim’s father

A construction worker who fell asleep while waiting for his landlord’s daughter whom he allegedly planned to rape was hacked in the arm and body by the victim’s father in Valenzuela City. Police said Paulo Estrada, 35, was found by responding barangay (village) watchmen slumped bloodied at the second floor of his rented room in San Andres, Karuhatan Compound, and was brought to Valenzuela Medical Center for treatment of hack wounds in the arms and body. Valenzuela police deputy chief for operation Supt. Rey Medina said that earlier, Rose Ann Flor, of 85-A San Andres, Karuhatan, was about to enter her room after taking a bath when she heard someone snoring under her bed. When Rose Ann peeped under her bed, she saw Estrada who fell asleep while allegedly waiting for her, prompting her to seek the help of his 69-year-old father Anacleto Jr.

Armed with a bolo, Anacleto rushed to his daughter’s room but he met his tenant who was armed with a knife on the hallway, prompting him to hack him in the arms and body. Police recovered the knife but not the bolo used by Anacleto.

