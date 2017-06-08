Suspected IS terrorist arrested in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY: Authorities on Wednesday announced the arrest of a suspected Islamic State (IS) terrorist and the seizure of various calibers of weapons in Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao province.

Capt. Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Kamarudin Butocan Raguiab was arrested in the village of Dimapatoy on Tuesday morning after government forces were tipped off of his presence in the area.

The operating team, composed of the 5th Special Forces Battalion, 19th Infantry Battalion, 6th Military Intelligence Battalion, and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, responded “to a report of the presence of an ISIS-inspired local terrorist group in Dimapatoy area,” the military said, using another name for IS.

Recovered from the hideout of the militants were a Barrett sniper rifle, a rocket-propelled grenade, two M16 rifles, an M16 rifle with an M203 grenade launcher, an M653 with scope, an AK47 rifle, an M2 carbine, two shotguns, a caliber .45 pistol, four improvised explosives, and a rifle grenade. A black flag of the IS was also seized.

“The successful operation was a result of the focused and intensified military operation against the local terror groups in Central Mindanao following President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration of Martial Law in Mindanao last May 23,” said Col. Jesus Sarsagat, commander of the Army’s 603rd Infantry Brigade.

Maj. Gen. Arnel de la Vega, commanding officer of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, commended the troops involved in the operation and urged them to continue their operations to capture terrorists.