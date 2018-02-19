Suspected terrorist charged

Criminal charges were filed against a suspected member of the International terrorist group ISIS on Monday, two days after his arrest in Ermita, Manila.

Fehmi Lassqued alias John Rasheed Lassoned, a Tunisian, was charged at the Department of Justice.

Lassqued underwent inquest proceedings on Sunday at the Philippine Army headquarters. He was taken to the DoJ to sign his waiver of detention since he did not have a lawyer.

The Regional Police Intelligence Operation Unit filed the complaint against Lassqued and Anabel Moncera Salipada for violation of Republic Act 9516 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Salpida, a native of Upi, Maguindanao, was reported to be Lassqued’s girlfriend.

The charge sheet was signed by Supt. Carlito A. Narag Jr., chief of the RPOU.

Lassqued and Salipada were arrested in an apartment in Adriatico Street, Ermita, Manila at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Seized from them were several materials for explosives, firearms and an ISIS flag.

The search warrant was issued by Makati City Judge Benjamin Pozon.

According to reports, Lassqued first arrived in the country from Iran in July 2016 using a fake passport.

Philippine National Police chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa said Lassqued came here to recruit Filipinos.

Lassqued was a former negotiator of IS in Syria and Turkey, de la Rosa added.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Oscar Albayalde said Lassqued usually targets people affected by conflicts such.

Albayalde added Lassqued got most of his recruits from Mindanao and Metro Manila.

The Metro Manila police chief said it is possible that Salipada may not have been aware of Lassqued’s activities.

However, she is not off the hook yet, he said.

Salipada said she has never been to Mindanao.

De la Rosa gave assurances that the country is safe from terrorists.

He added that investigators will establish the link between Lassqued and Taha Mohamed Al-Jabouri, a member of terror group Hamas. Al-Jabouri was arrested in Pampanga on Jan. 22.