Suspects in beheading of 2 farmers surrender

MARAWI: The suspects who admitted to the beheading of two farmers in Parang on April 28 surrendered on Sunday and were placed under the custody of policemen in Parang, Maguindanao.

Chief Supt. Graciano Mijares, chief of the Police Regional Office of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PRO-ARMM), said the suspects—Malik Kumayog, 22, Unasan Mawarao, 24, and Kamlon Hadjigani, 23, all residents of Barangay Paggao in Barira—admitted to beheading the two farmers in Barangay Calawag, Parang.

The victims­—Ceasar Deamada Fermin, 42 and Jabon Bistas, 21­—were both single and residents of Calawag.

At about 9 p.m. on April 27, Fermin and Bistas asked their family and the owner of the farm to allow them to sleep at the tapahan/pugon (a place near the hearth where coconut is cooked) some 200 meters from the owner’s house.

At 5 a.m. of April 28, the two were found beheaded in the sleeping area, their heads nowhere near the crime scene.

Mijares said local executives of Barira and Parang towns, with elements of the Philippine Army and the Iranun Inter-agency Committee composed of elders of the Maguindanaon community, contributed largely to the solution of the crime.

“There was no resistance during the arrest since the elders intervened at the time of the suspects’ surrender,” Mijares said.

During investigation, the suspects said they just wanted to chop off the heads of the two farmers, but PRO-ARMM is looking at the possibility that it was part of a “rido” or family feud.

Senior Insp. Jemar Delos Santos, PRO-ARMM public information officer, said the heads of the two farmers were found in Barangay Barira, a neighboring village where the suspects live. The heads of the victims have been turned over to their families.