Suspects in Maguindanao vice mayor murder known

COTABATO CITY: The Maguindanao police have identified the suspects in the killing last Sunday of Datu Saudi Ampatuan Vice Mayor Anwar Sindatok but withheld their names pending filing of cases against them. Supt. Nixon Muksan, provincial police director, said investigators are preparing charges against the suspects who are members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF). Von Al-Haq, spokesman for the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces, confirmed that several Moro guerrillas belong to the MILF’s 118th Base Command were involved in the murder of Sindatok. They belong to the largest rebel group in the 2nd district of Maguindanao led by Imam Wahid Tundok, a foreign-educated religious leader. It was said that the suspects killed Sindatok, suspecting that he divulged to the police the location of Mayor Samsudin Dimaukom, who was killed along with nine others in a checkpoint in Makilala, North Cotabato on October 28. Sindatok took over as vice mayor of Datu Saudi Ampatuan after the death of Dimaukom, whose mayoral post was taken over by his spouse, Anida, then vice mayor.