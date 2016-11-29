Suspects in policeman’s murder nabbed

CAMP OLIVAS, San Fernando, Pampanga: Operatives from Police Regional Office (PRO) 3 have arrested the mastermind in the gruesome murder of Police Officer 3 Winston Baligod in Angeles City, 24 hours after his death last Saturday. PRO3 director, Chief Supt. Aaron Aquino, said one of the suspects – Lowin Balicnang – has confessed that Rosemarie Balicnang, the victim’s live-in partner, masterminded the killing and had the help of two hired killers. Joint operatives of Police Station 6 and PRO3-RIDMD3 conducted a follow-up investigation and arrested Rafael Sauro, 23, and his brother Rowen, 31, in Barangay Cuayan, Angeles City. Recovered from the suspects were Baligod’s issued firearm, a Glock 17 9 mm pistol loaded with ammunition and one butcher’s knife with traces of blood. Baligod was stabbed dead by the suspects on Saturday.