SUSPECTS IN QUIAPO SKELETON STOCKPILE HUNTED

Manila Police District director, Chief Supt. Joel Coronel, said his men are now hunting two suspects in the murder of at least seven people whose skeletons were found on January 10 in a cemented stockpile inside an abandoned house in the Islamic Center in Quiapo. He said the suspects, whose identities he declined to reveal in the meantime, must have left Quaipo after the death of Barangay 648 chairman Faiz Macabato during an anti-drug operation last October 7. Seven other suspected drug pushers were killed during the raid. Coronel they have requested the Philippine National Police Crime Laboratory to conduct forensic examinations.