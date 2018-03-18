Suspended Batangas official nabbed for illegal firearm

A municipal councilor of Talisay, Batangas, who was earlier suspended for threatening a security officer and conduct unbecoming a government official was arrested on Saturday morning at his residence for keeping an unlicensed shotgun

Supt. Ricky Neron, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Region (CIDG) 4A deputy director, said they searched the house of Councilor Florencio Pesigan at past 5 a.m. armed with a warrant issued by Judge Agripino Morga of San Pablo City Regional Trial Court.

The operation resulted in the recovery of an unlicensed shotgun from Pesigan’s residence.

“He is now detained in Camp Vicente Lim under the custody of the CIDG and he will be subject for inquest on Monday morning,” Neron said.

Pesigan said the shotgun belonged to his brother who passed away a long time ago.

In November 2017, the Office of the Ombudsman ordered Pesigan’s suspension for one year without pay after he was found administratively liable for oppression and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by Edgardo Nogra Auman, a security officer at the Regional Consular Office of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in Lipa City.

Auman alleged that on July 19, 2016, Pesigan arrived at the DFA office to claim his passport but allegedly demanded immediate attention, introducing himself as municipal councilor.

He then berated Auman, who had informed him that a DFA officer he demanded to talk to was attending to another client.

Shortly, Pesigan threatened to have Auman fired for making him wait.

Prior to the Ombudsman’s decision, the Batangas Provincial Board had ordered a 90-day suspension for Pesigan, who was found guilty for conduct unbecoming a public officer.