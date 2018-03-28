Suspended, closed mines now under review – DoF

The Mining Industry Coordinating Council (MICC) has begun reviewing 26 mines whose operations were ordered suspended or closed by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) over a year ago, the Department of Finance (DoF) said.

In a statement on Tuesday, DoF said the “fact-finding and science-based” review involved visits to these mines.

In a MICC meeting on March 7, Finance Undersecretary Bayani Agabin said the review has two phases. The first covers legal, technical and environmental concerns; the second, social and economic aspects.

Each phase is expected to be completed within three months.

“We set the period for review for three months. But when the [technical review]teams (TRT) were formed, the concern, especially on the economic study, is that they will need” inputs from the first phase, Agabin said.

TRT overall coordinator Marian de los Angeles said the second phase would include a “social cost benefit analysis” and “evaluation of the changes in the ecosystem,” as well as a “more in-detail look into the equity aspects” of the mine’s operations.

Twenty-five experts make up the five teams, according to Agabin.

DoF quoted National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Assistant Secretary Mercedita Sombilla as saying the review should come up with recommendations on how to maximize mining’s benefits and avoid damages; a list of violations committed by mining companies that the DENR would have trouble addressing by itself; and appropriate penalties for these violations or damages.

The teams are also expected to recommend measures to prevent these violations from being repeated and to improve operations that include protecting the environment and communities, Sombilla said.

“The final report will be a consolidated one. We will not see individual reports for each of the mines,” she added.