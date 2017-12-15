Suspension of conditionalities for cash transfer extended to aid Marawi evacuees

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has extended until December 2018 the suspension of the conditionalities for the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) program for its beneficiaries who were affected by the Marawi siege.

Officer-in-Charge Emmanuel Leyco of the DSWD said the suspension, which would have been lifted after March 2018, has been extended to complement the agency’s Sustainable Livelihood Program and accelerate the recovery of the internally displaced persons.

“We have suspended the conditionalities that will allow them to receive [CCT aid] even if they are not attending schools or not going to health clinics, or not even attending the family development sessions,” Leyco told reporters.

“We have some 12,000 households who are members of our Pantawid and therefore, we’d like to make sure that the funds are delivered to them,” Leyco said.

Pantawid is the Pantawid para sa Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), the Filipino name of the CCT initiative which started in 2008.

“We’d like to assure the people of Marawi that DSWD, along with other government agencies, will stand ready to address their needs,” Leyco added.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao last May 23 to suppress a supposed rebellion led by the Maute group in Marawi City.

Congress extended the initial 60-day martial law last July to December on the request of President Rodrigo Duterte because of the persistent threats not only from the Maute group but also from Abu Sayyaf, Ansarul Khilafah Philippines and Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.

While the President declared Marawi free from terrorists in October 2017, the President requested another extension of martial rule for one more year, which Congress approved on Wednesday by a 240 to 27 vote. LLANESCA T. PANTI