Suspension of drug tests in schools pushed

Random drug tests in schools in the wake of recent drug-related killings of students Kian de Los Santos, Reynaldo de Guzman and Carl Angelo Arnaiz should be suspended.

The proposal was made over the weekend by Kabayan party-list Rep. Ron Salo, who asked the Department of Education and Commission on Higher Education to suspend the implementation of policies on drug testing to ensure the privacy of students who test positive for drug use.

“The suspension of drug testing implementation by the public and private schools is necessary to make sure that the identities of those who test positive will be protected and that the students and aspiring enrolees will not be targeted either by rogue cops or by the drug lords and traffickers,” Salo said in a statement.

“We want the drug testing data/results secured. We want the human rights of all the youth who undergo drug testing respected. Those data must be kept away from the police and anyone else who should not get access to that data,” he added.

The Department of Education recently allocated P39 million for the random drug tests on private and public school students, saying it would help address prevalence of drugs in schools.

RALPH U. VILLANUEVA