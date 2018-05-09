Suspension of tax reform law pushed in Senate if inflation ‘breaches target’

SEN. Sherwin Gatchalian on Wednesday will recommend the suspension of the implementation of the excise tax on oil, under the tax reform law, or increase the P200 cash aid to poor families if the inflation rate will continue to increase beyond four percent by end of the third quarter of 2018.

Sen. Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino 4th also said that he would file a bill stopping the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law once inflation rate “breaches the target range” of two to four percent set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Economic Affairs, conducted a public hearing on Wednesday on TRAIN’s “inflationary effects”, as well as the status of the implementation of the social measures to offset its impact on the poor.

Asked whether the current 4.1 percent inflation warranted a suspension of excise tax on oil and petroleum products, Gatchalian said, “In my opinion we need one more quarter to make a decision. We’re still in the second quarter.”

“We need one more quarter. Let’s see the level of inflation by the third quarter because it is very clear that the poor sector of our society is the most affected whenever there is an increase in inflation rate,” he said in an interview after the public hearing.

Gatchalian said that he would “recommend drastic measures either to suspend the excise tax or to add more cash transfer” (financial aid) to beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) if the inflation rate would breach four percent.

“It is important to put some safeguards on TRAIN to halt the imposition of tax if prices of basic goods continue to increase,” said Aquino during the hearing.

Pressed to comment on Aquino’s plan to file a bill to suspend TRAIN’s implementation, Gatchalian said, “It is a good move since it will open up the discussion on the matter. But in my opinion, we need one more quarter to have an accurate reading.” BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO