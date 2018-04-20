Sustainably beautiful

I always get asked by eco-conscious and curious friends and clients whether I use products that are good for the environment. While I admit that’s not always the case, there are a few brands I use personally and professionally that I know aren’t causing the environment more harm. Aside from that, I’m also a supporter of local brands. So for the Earth Day edition of Easy As Pie, I’m listing down some of my favorite locally made, earth-friendly beauty and skincare brands that you should check out.

ILOG MARIA

http://www.IlogMaria.com

Ilog Maria is a brand that makes all-natural products from their own honeybee farm. Their products mainly feature beeswax, honey and other by-products of the bee farm. Their advocacy is in protecting and propagating bees to ensure balance in the ecosystem.

Ilog Maria has thousands of trees and flowers in their lot that were raised without any use of pesticides or chemicals. Plus, they use mostly renewable fuels and energy in running it. They run about 800 bee colonies to date and their products are all handmade and freshly-made based on recipes that have been around for 30 years or more.

HUMAN NATURE

http://www.HumanHeartNature.com

Human Nature is a brand that considers their overall impact on the environment, from raw materials to finished product. Their raw materials are assured to be naturally derived, biodegradable and free of any chemicals. They also ensure that all their processes are environmentally-friendly and promotes sustainability. All their products are considered safe for the planet.

This brand is a member of the Natural Products Association (NPA) which is a non-profit organization dedicated to strict environmental and safety requirements. Human Nature is also cruelty-free and was awarded by PETA in 2011 for being cruelty-free and environmentally conscious.

Aside from being environmentally-friendly, Human Nature aims to sustain the livelihood of local farmers from their partner farms. Apart from the sustainable technology and means they offer for growing plant ingredients, the company practices a fair trade principle that pays their suppliers fairly.

PILI BEAUTY

http://www.PiliBeauty.com

Pili Beauty is an organic, personal care brand that uses 100 percent pili and elemi oils for their products sourced from local farmers in Bicol. Pili Beauty works alongside farmers in Bicol to protect the forests that they use as sources for their raw ingredients. They make sure to keep in mind the natural cycle of the tree and do

not use pesticides, chemicals, or other synthetic materials in growing and harvesting. The resources that they use in creating their product are available to the farmers to ensure sustainability and improve their living conditions.

Most of their beauty products are for the lips, but they also offer other skincare solutions and bath products.