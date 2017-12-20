Sustained air transport demand expected

Stronger economic and trade conditions are seen to sustain global air transport demand next year, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

In its economic report for the fourth quarter of 2017, IATA said these conditions, “including sharp rises in consumer confidence, are expected to support demand into 2018, even as the boost to air freight from the inventory cycle wanes.”

The annual growth in freight volumes remained robust on all major international market segments, between 10 percent and 15 percent year-on-year.

“Air freight has outperformed wider goods trade since the start of 2016. This is consistent with the typical pattern seen during upturns in the economic cycle, although the growing importance of e-commerce may also be a factor at play,” IATA said.

“Global business confidence has trended upward in recent months, driven by increases in advanced markets.

Developments in the so-called emerging markets have been more volatile, but are still consistent with rising activity. Consumer confidence has risen sharply, and is helping to support demand for air freighted goods,” it noted.

“This has particularly been the case in major emerging markets, which fits in with reports of more balanced cargo flows on key trade lanes,” the association said.