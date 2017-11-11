Suu Kyi in PH for Asean Summit



Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi arrives in Manila on Saturday, November 11, 2017 for the 31st Asean Summit. Government officials welcomed Suu Kyi at the Clark International Airport in Pampanga. SCREEN GRAB FROM PTV 4

MYANMAR State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi arrived in the Philippines on Saturday for the 31st Association of Southeast Asian (Asean) Summit.

Suu Kyi arrived on board her official plane, which landed at the Clark International Airport in Clark, Pampanga, a few minutes after Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Suu Kyi will join other world leaders from Southeast Asia and, 10 other partners of the regional group in the biennial meet.

Pre-Summit activities began on November 10 with the main event scheduled from November 13 to 15.