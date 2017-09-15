Suu Kyi tells US lawmaker she seeks aid for Rohingya

WASHINGTON, D.C.: A top US lawmaker defended Aung San Suu Kyi on Thursday (Friday in Manila), saying Myanmar’s under-fire leader had assured him she is working to get aid to Rohingya Muslims suffering a violent military crackdown. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a longtime Suu Kyi friend and ally, said that during a telephone call she “agreed with the need for immediate and improved access of humanitarian assistance to the region, particularly by the International Red Cross, and she conveyed that she is working toward that end.” McConnell warned against “unfounded criticism” of Suu Kyi, noting that she has no command over the powerful military which ran the country for 50 years. Suu Kyi, who is the de facto head of government in the nation also known as Burma, said it was important that violations of human rights be addressed, the Kentucky Republican said on the Senate floor. The longtime human rights icon and Nobel peace laureate has been berated for failing to speak up for the Rohingya minority amid a crisis that has shocked the international community.

AFP