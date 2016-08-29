Suzuki opens GenSan dealership

Suzuki Philippines Inc (SPH), the only integrated motorcycle and automobile company and the pioneer manufacturer of compact vehicles in the country, has extended its reach to the South with the opening of its latest auto satellite showroom located in SM City General Santos.

Suzuki Auto General Santos satellite showroom, which is owned and managed by Grand Canyon Multi-Holdings Inc., is the first Suzuki Automobile satellite outlet of the group and first Suzuki Automobile satellite showroom in Mindanao. Led by its president Jan Andrew Po, the group started its selling operations on August 8, 2016 to bring customer convenience by providing sales and spare parts to car enthusiasts in the South.

“The formal opening of the satellite showroom in SM City General Santos is anticipated to strengthen SPH’s thrust of bringing the Suzuki Way of Life in the area. Suzuki Auto General Santos is our 21st satellite outlet and 51st total automobile outlet but we still continue expanding to other provincial areas because we want our customers to experience the innovative products that we are offering,” said Shuzo Hoshikura, the general manager for automotive of SPH.

“We have seen the exponential growth of the city and we believe that opening a satellite showroom in this area will help us achieve better growth by the end of this year,” he added.

Consistently strengthening its market presence, SPH posted an impressive growth of 37 percent for the first six months of 2016 – even surpassing the 27.1 mid-year sales growth achieved by the entire automotive industry. The opening of Suzuki Auto General Santos satellite showroom will help fuel the growth of Suzuki Philippines as it makes owning a Suzuki more convenient for the motorists in General Santos City.

Prior to the inauguration of the satellite showroom, Suzuki Philippines opened its 3S dealership in General Santos City last February 2015. Located at J. Catolico Avenue, Lagao, Suzuki Auto General Santos is a one-stop shop that offers Sales, Spare parts and Services to deliver customers a complete Suzuki Way of Life experience.

The current product line-up of Suzuki Philippines includes the Suzuki Celerio CVT (continuously variable transmission) that emerged to have the best gasoline-powered engine at the first-ever Department of Energy Euro 4 Fuel Economy Run, and the all-new Ciaz MT that was also recognized as the No. 1 fuel efficient car gasoline in the sedan category. Apart from the vehicles that clinched the top honors during the Fuel Economy Run, the line-up also carries the Suzuki Swift, new Ertiga, Jimny 4×4, Grand Vitara Special Edition, Alto 800 and APV.