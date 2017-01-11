Suzuki PH aims to top 2016 results

SUZUKI Philippines (SPH) is all set to surpass its 2016 performance through amplified and sustained efforts in product value enhancement and brand building, the company said.

Inspired by positive customer feedback and nonstop sales growth, the company is planning a number of new dealership openings in 2017 pipeline as part of its resolve to further strengthen its presence in the country’s most developed cities.

“The automotive industry was intensely competitive last year, but we have managed to stay on top of the game. Our relentless efforts to truly understand and address market needs have made 2016 a successful and abundant year for Suzuki,” SPH General Manager for Automobile Shuzo Hoshikura said on Tuesday.

“With this, on behalf of Suzuki Philippines, I would like to extend our gratitude to our clients, whose unwavering support translated to Suzuki’s massive sales influx in 2016. As we prepare for the coming months, we shall continue to prove that we are deserving of our clients’ trust through our great-value products and services,” he added.

Meanwhile, Suzuki was able to connect to a wider audience through strengthened marketing efforts in 2016.

Besides product portfolio additions—which include the Euro 4 compliant Super Carry—SPH mounted the cross-country Auto Festival, test drive activities, and participated in last year’s Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS), where Suzuki’s lineup of best-selling vehicles were displayed to better reach car aficionados and customers.

Suzuki said that the year also saw a number of dealership launches in line with the company’s determination to impart the Suzuki Way of Life and offer greater product and service accessibility to more Filipinos.

Among the company’s best-selling vehicles, the multi-awarded Ciaz delivers best-in-class fuel efficiency, advanced features, stylish exteriors, redefined interiors, and exceptional performance, as demonstrated in test-drive activities conducted last year, the company said.

Meanwhile, the Super Carry features exceptional strength, quality performance, superior loading capacity, and a Euro-4 compliant Diesel engine, designed to enhance operations of businesses, particularly MSMEs, while helping address common issues such as heavy traffic, increasing fuel costs, uneven road conditions and worsening pollution.