Suzuki PH closes 2017 with strong sales growth, awards

Pioneercompact car distributor Suzuki Philippines (SPH) ended 2017 remarkably, posting 34-percent year-on-year (YOY) growth, expanding in key cities across the country, and receiving back-to-back recognitions from renowned award-giving bodies.

The strong performance of several of the company’s best-selling vehicles fueled the continued sales growth. The popular life utility vehicle (LUV) Ertiga was SPH’s chart-topping vehicle last year, contributing the biggest to sales with a 34-percent share. The all-time favorite hatchbacks Celerio and Swift followed, contributing 15 percent and 13 percent, respectively.

Continued expansion initiatives brought the total number of dealerships opened last year to 11. Suzuki now has 66 dealership outlets across the country. Strategic brand-building efforts throughout the year also enabled the company to increase awareness about the different vehicles and their respective features. These brand-building projects include SPH’s influencer marketing campaign and sustained efforts such as those for the company’s car clubs, Team Suzuki Philippines. Before closing the year, Suzuki successfully launched the highly anticipated new Vitara. Known for enhanced driving performance, this new-generation subcompact SUV incorporates modern elements with strong personalization features to make city driving even more enjoyable for Filipino drivers, specifically millennials.

This was proven in a successful media drive that showcased the new Vitara’s top-of-the-line driving and safety features and stylish design.

Recognitions from several award-giving bodies affirmed SPH’s efforts to offer only innovative and reliable vehicles. Seven of the company’s popular, well-loved vehicles won accolades in the annual DOE Fuel Economy Run, 2017–2018 Auto Focus People’s Choice Awards (AFMCA), Car Awards Group Inc.’s (CAGI) Car of the Year (COTY) awards, and the 12th C! Magazine Awards.

Stronger foothold in the PH market

The significant growth in sales, continuous market expansion, and successive awards and accolades prove SPH’s stronger foothold in the Philippine automotive market.

The Celerio, one of Suzuki Philippine’s best-selling hatchbacks, bagged the Best Value-for-Money award in the standard mini category in last year’s Auto Focus People’s Choice Awards (AFMCA). The AFMCA aims to recognize the efforts of the automobile industry to provide best on-board features, style, performance, and overall value.

The Suzuki Vitara GLX won in the recently concluded 2017 CAGI Car of the Year awards under the Subcompact Crossover category. The Ciaz was named Best Personal Commuter in the 12th C! Magazine awards for its fuel efficiency, roomy interiors, and enhanced driving experience.

In the 13th DOE Fuel Economy Run organized by the Department of Energy in partnership with Petron Corp,, SPH’s entries — hatchbacks Alto 800 MT and Swift MT, Euro-4 equipped light commercial vehicle Super Carry, and the recently launched subcompact SUV Suzuki Vitara GLX AT—were recognized in their respective categories.

The Alto 800 MT and Swift MT placed fourth and sixth, respectively, in the gasoline category with fuel economy ratings of 24.81 kpl and 23.27 kpl. The all-new Vitara was the second subcompact SUV to enter the top 15 gasoline-powered vehicles with a 20.57-kpl fuel economy rating.

In the diesel category, the Super Carry performed well among the pick-ups and placed second with a fuel economy rating of 19.19 kpl.

The 2017 event, which ran by the theme “E-Power Mo” from November 20 to 21 in Clark, Pampanga, identified fuel efficiency ratings for cars recently sold and made available in the Philippines. It aims to encourage car manufacturers and distributors to bring in more fuel-efficient vehicles in line with the common goal of environment conservation and wiser use of energy.

Continued growth in 2018

Backed by its strong performance in 2017, SPH is confident of sustaining market momentum this year. The company is gearing up for more product launches and dealership openings as it aims to continue brand-building and expansion initiatives.

SPH General Manager for Automobile Shuzo Hoshikura acknowledged the continued support given to the company as it marks a successful 2017 and looks forward to an equally, if not more, fruitful 2018.

“It has been a great year for Suzuki Philippines. We saw our efforts of bringing the Suzuki Way of Life closer to more Filipinos bear more fruits. As we move forward to another year, we shall bring with us the successes we achieved and the lessons we learned from last year, and use them to continue doing better, bringing more innovative vehicles to the Philippines,” he said.

Cecil Capacete, SPH assistant general manager, added: “We look forward to another great year. With the continued support of the Philippine automotive industry, the Suzuki teams and our network of partners and dealers, we are confident of reaching more milestones and delivering more innovative vehicles to the market.”

