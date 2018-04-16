Suzuki PH expands in north with new 3S dealership in Isabela

Suzuki Philippines (SPH), the pioneer compact car distributor in the country, continues to expand its market footprint outside Metro Manila with the opening of a new 3S dealership in Santiago City, Isabela.

The new Suzuki Auto Isabela is the most recent 3S automobile dealership to open. Strategically located along the National Highway of Barangay Batal in Santiago City, the heart of Isabela, the new dealership is easily accessible to motorists, which then allows Suzuki to assist and accommodate more customers.

“We have high hopes and expectations for Suzuki Auto Isabela. The location — Santiago City — is the commercial and trading center of the north, which makes it very strategic with strong growth potential. The area is a hotspot for investors and is home to numerous businesses. With the robust growth of Isabela’s economy, the new dealership is undoubtedly in the perfect location to reach more Filipinos, with whom we can share the Suzuki Way of Life,” said Shuzo Hoshikura, vice president and general manager of SPH Automobile.

Following the 34-percent sales growth that Suzuki Philippines achieved last year, the company continues to pursue nationwide expansion efforts to further strengthen its foothold in key growth areas. The opening of the Suzuki Auto Isabela brings the total SPH automobile dealership count across the country to 67, translating to an even wider network and more opportunities for the brand to reach an even wider audience.

Suzuki Auto Isabela is owned and managed by Elite North Autocars Inc., which took over the dealership in November last year. Alejandrino Alexis San Juan, president of Elite North and Suzuki Auto Isabela, said, “It has truly been an honor for us to be given the opportunity to partner with Suzuki Philippines. We are very thankful that SPH addresses all of our concerns and extends their support to our dealership outlet.”

Hoshikura has only a positive outlook for SPH: “We are very grateful for the continued patronage and support of the Filipinos to Suzuki Philippines. They have been our motivation in improving our products and services and achieving more milestones. With this recent accomplishment of inaugurating a new dealership in Isabela, we reaffirm our promise to provide more Filipinos in and out of Metro Manila with only the best products and services. We will continue to widen our reach all over the country to serve more Filipinos.”

Suzuki Auto Isabela will serve as a dedicated one-stop-shop that offers full auto services to Isabela motorists. It also offers the wide range of Suzuki vehicles, including the best-sellers, the popular life utility vehicle (LUV) Ertiga and all-time favorite hatchbacks Celerio and Swift. The well-loved subcompact sedan Ciaz and the recently launched Suzuki Vitara will also be available in the new dealership.

