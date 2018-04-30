Suzuki PH Q1 2018 with solid growth

Suzuki Philippines, the country’s pioneer compact car distributor, finished the first quarter of the year with flying colors, posting the highest year-to-date (YTD) vehicle sales increase in the entire local automotive industry.

Achieving 21.4 percent YTD sales growth in March, Suzuki PH strengthened its presence in the market and has sets its sight for a continued uptick in the months to come. It hopes to continue moving up the industry sales charts after taking the Top 6 position in local automobile sales, a step up from its seventh rank in the first quarter of 2017.

The initial phase implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law slowed down the auto industry in recent months, with sales in nearly all auto categories declining. Suzuki PH cushioned itself from the negative impact by strategically deciding to keep its 2017 price list for a certain period in the first quarter. This buoyed up company sales further, with first quarter sales growth double that of the entire local auto industry.

“We were prudent with our marketing efforts for the first quarter of the year because we anticipated developments in the business landscape as a result partly of the TRAIN Law and of course other factors,” said Suzuki SP Vice President and Automobile Division General Manager Shuzo Hoshikura. “The Suzuki brand has been consistently driving forward, strengthening its market footprint nationwide. It would be a step back to not take advantage of all opportunities to resonate better with our key stakeholders, in particular reflect the resiliency of the Filipino people.”

Ertiga, Celerio, Vitara: Still market favorites

The consistently strong performance of the company’s top-selling vehicles in recent months, particularly the Ertiga, Celerio, and Vitara models, contributed largely to the robust increase in sales for the first quarter. The three award-winning models combined accounted for 58 percent of the auto brand’s sales for the period.

The well-loved family vehicle Ertiga continues to be the best-selling Suzuki vehicle with 33 percent share of sales. The Ertiga delivers utility, power and cost efficiency, perfect for Filipinos looking for a vehicle that offers top-tier functionality. The seven-seater vehicle is designed to provide comfort with maximized accommodation capacity.

Celerio, the Best Value-for-Money awardee in the standard mini category in last year’s Auto Focus People’s Choice Awards (AFMCA), ranked second in terms of Suzuki sales with a 13-percent share. The hatchback features a 1.0-liter engine and a light compact design, delivering power and efficiency for a fun and versatile drive.

With a 12-percent sales share, the recently launched Vitara, has become a Suzuki best-seller. The 2017 CAGI Car of the Year awardee under the Subcompact Crossover Category boasts strong personalization features in its stylish design. Delivering enhanced driving and safety, the new-generation subcompact SUV makes city driving more enjoyable for Filipino riders.

Continued marketing efforts

Targeted and effective brand-building efforts, specifically expansion and network building initiatives, contributed to strengthening the Suzuki brand’s foothold in the country. Dealership openings in key growth areas such as Isabela – and soon in Rizal and Batangas – will widen the company’s reach, enabling it to serve more Filipinos while increasing brand visibility.

“The active support we get from the local market inspires us to pursue our goal of sharing with more people the Suzuki Way of Life. The most we can do to return the warm market response is to deliver on the promise of providing Filipinos with only the best-value vehicles and services. We are truly grateful for all these opportunities that the Philippine auto industry continues to give us,” said Hoshikura.

For more information about Suzuki PH and its automobiles, visit www.suzuki.com.ph and like them on www.facebook.com/SuzukiAutoPH.