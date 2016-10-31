Suzuki PH releases all-new Super Carry

Suzuki is an automotive brand that has long been synonymous with small vehicles. From its diminutive hatchbacks (Alto, Celerio and Swift) to its cute SUV (Jimny), the Japanese carmaker simply excels in designing and building transporters with modest dimensions.

Even its popular line of commercial vehicles—the Super Carry—is adorably small. And now, Suzuki Philippines has brought in the latest version, powered by a 793cc two-cylinder diesel engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The Euro-4 motor’s conservative figures of 32hp and 75Nm, on paper, belie the fact that the Super Carry is a capable and dependable series of movers well-suited to the requirements of small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Suzuki claims this oil-burner is able to yield a mileage of 22.07km for every liter of fuel. Also, compared to its Euro-2 counterparts, the new Super Carry engine is said to have 68% less particulate matter emissions, 57% less nitrogen oxide emissions and 50% less carbon monoxide emissions. Not bad.

“The Super Carry is brought to the Philippine market with the objective of improving business processes and operations especially among small and medium businesses, which comprise more than 90% of all commercial entities in the country,” said Suzuki Philippines general manager for automobiles Shuzo Hoshikura. “We seek to help more businesses flourish and reach their maximum potential, and what better way to do this than through this reliable workhorse?”

Standard equipment highlights of the new Super Carry include a driver seat that’s adjustable to as much as 90mm, thick fiber-glass heat shields underneath the seats for better insulation, a bigger rear window for improved visibility, ventilated disc brakes up front, load-sensing proportioning valves for the rear drum brakes, galvanized chassis materials for rust resistance, and a 1-DIN audio head unit with USB connectivity.

The prices of the new Super Carry are as follows: P479,000 (truck), P565,000 (utility van), P529,000 (cargo van), and P550,000 (jeepney body). Suzuki Philippines also announced the availability of the APV utility van with dual aircon, priced at P630,000.

Need to give your business the boost it deserves? The Suzuki Super Carry could be the answer.