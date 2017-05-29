Suzuki PH showcases all-new Super Carry at Pahiyas Festival

Pioneer compact car distributor Suzuki Philippines joined Lucbanons in celebrating the colorful Pahiyas festival last May 15 in Lucban, Quezon province. Attended by at least 3 million people, the festival was an opportunity for Suzuki to showcase its versatile all-new Super Carry to the booming agricultural business and local micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the province.

The Euro 4-certified DDiS Turbo Diesel-engine equipped Super Carry can support the load required for different business needs such as cargo and people transport with the Super Carry Cargo Carrier, Cargo Van (CV), Utility Van (UV), and Jeepney Body (JB) variants.

The all-white Super Carry units stood out among the rows of vibrant houses adorned with kiping (rice wafers), fruits, vegetables and local handicrafts during the Pahiyas Grand Parade, which also included beauties, higantes (giant effigies), farmers, carabaos, marching bands and floats. A “Libreng Sakay” initiative enabled festival-goers to experience first-hand the features and functions of the Suzuki Super Carry.

At the Super Carry booth, games and other fun activities greeted visitors and locals alike. Former AFFI president and Ink-All-You-Can chief executive office, and Leapreneur Jerry Ilao conducted a free business seminar about entrepreneurship.

“It is with great pleasure that we are able to participate in this year’s Pahiyas Festival and showcase the workhorse that is the Super Carry. Suzuki Philippines has always aimed to offer economical yet great-value products that cater to Filipinos’ diverse commercial and personal needs, and we could not be more proud to venture into the LCV segment with the Super Carry. With this, we hope to power more businesses, in particular MSMEs, in a manner that also cares for the environment,” Suzuki Automobile General Manager Shuzo Hoshikura said.

Recognized as the 2016 Best Commercial Utility Vehicle by the Car Awards Group Inc., the Super Carry is functional, pro-environment and ergonomically designed. It combines superior loading capacity with durability to ensure effortless driving despite heavy cargo loads.

The Suzuki Super Carry comes in different body types to meet diverse business logistics needs, and has a price range of P479,000 to P565,000, depending on the configuration.

